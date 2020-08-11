Diana Marie Wright was born on March 1, 1944, as the oldest of four children, to Lyle L Bledsoe and Thelma M (McClain) Bledsoe in Tillamook, Ore. She passed away, in her home, on July 27, 2020 at the age of 76.
Diana was a 1962 graduate of Nestucca Union High School and was joined in marriage to Glenn H Wright on June 11, 1964. They later divorced in 1971.
Diana leaves behind her siblings: Lyle "Clint" Bledsoe (Mickey), Beaver OR; Mike Bledsoe, Prineville OR; S Kay Saddler, Sandlake OR; Her daughters: Riki Gottier (Randy), Tillamook OR; Melissa Ivey (Derrick), Willamina OR; Her grandchildren: Tim Pettit (Hailey), Hillsboro OR; Laura Ivey (Tim), Sheridan OR; Erika Ivey, Minneapolis MN; Marcus Ivey, Willamina OR, 4 great-grandchildren, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
Deceased's funeral arrangements In a way that only living can, Diana had many ups and downs throughout her life. But in her later years, she knew she was a beloved child of God and her daughters had the honor of witnessing her baptism in October, 2015.
A private memorial has been planned for later this month.
Should anyone wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Diana's name to the Union Gospel Mission of Salem.
