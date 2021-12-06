DeWayne Seufert

DeWayne was born to Lloyd and Virginia Seufert in Tillamook, Ore., where he lived until his early 20's.
DeWayne married and had his first child, Janet, before his job with the US Forest Service, took him to Glide, Ore. He worked out of Glide for several years, having 2 boys during that time Jerry and James. In the mid 60's he moved to Eugene, Oregon with his family and worked out of the Cottage Grove Forest Service office.
DeWayne divorced a few years later and spent time in Montana, Oakridge, Oregon and spent his last years with the forest service in Ketchikan, Alaska when he retired.
DeWayne enjoyed family and friends, fishing and casinos.
DeWayne is survived by his three children Janet Howard of Eugene, Ore., Jerry Seufert of Tillamook, Ore. and James Seufert of Pacific City, Ore. Sisters Connie Fletcher of LaPine, Oregon and Sharon Darby of Tillamook, Ore. His brother Byron "Butch" Seufert of Tillamook, Ore. proceeded him in death. He is also survived by several grandkids and great-grandkids.
