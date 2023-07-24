Dewayne Kneeland

Dewayne Kneeland, of Tillamook, Oregon died July 12, 2023 at the age of 93. A service will be held August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tillamook Nazarene Church.

Service information

Aug 12
Service
Saturday, August 12, 2023
11:00AM
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene
2611 3rd St
Tillamook, OR 97141
