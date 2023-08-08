DeWayne Kneeland was born February 23, 1930 in Tillamook, Oregon. He, a third generation Tillamook kid, never called any place outside the Tillamook valley home -- until now. He “moved on” July 12, 2023.
During his boyhood years his family (parents Melvin and Rowebertha, and brother Thomas) were finding their way through the Great Depression and World War II. In the early 1930’s they purchased a freshly logged 40 acre tract near Pleasant Valley, a little south of Tillamook. They built a log cabin home from logging debris logs and packed water to the cabin from the spring. Later they added a small dairy farm. Their lives revolved around home, the local church, the school and the creamery, but mostly each other.
When DeWayne was a young teenager his family moved to his mother’s family’s generational home and farm on Hadley Road, just north of Tillamook. He soon met the love of his life (Verla Rae Fisher) at Tillamook High School. They graduated in 1948 and married in 1949 at the Tillamook Nazarene Church. Inseparable!
Early in the 1950s DeWayne and Verla added 2 children (Janet Rae and Ricky Wayne) to the family and moved from the generational family home and farm to Bay City, a little farther north of Tillamook. DeWayne worked for the Tillamook County Creamery Association for 35 years before retiring in 1988. He was the foreman of the package department for over 20 years and was instrumental in developing Tillamook’s 2 pound “Baby Loaf” and using the “Morning Star” sailing ship central in the company’s image and advertising. Verla also worked in the package department for 35 years -- officially she worked “for” DeWayne.
DeWayne and Verla eventually moved back to the generational family home and farm on Hadley Road for the last part of their working lives and retirement. They enjoyed together fixing up the old home place, and especially travelling to Hawaii and southern California to soak up the sun. Being both coastal fog-belt kids, sun was important.
Appreciating life’s joys and accepting its sorrows, with reliance on his quiet faith and family, DeWayne found his way through when Verla moved on in 1993. Then again when Janet also moved on in 2017. Today, he too, has now moved on to his heavenly home -- and joined them.
DeWayne is survived by his son, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services to be held, August 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.