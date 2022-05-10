Destanee Fayth Baumgartner was born February 20, 1997 in Tillamook, Oregon to Richard and Kimberly Baumgartner. She grew up in the Nestucca area, graduating with the class of 2015 at Nestucca High School. Destanee worked at Tillamook Regional Medical Center as a patient access scheduling representative, a job she really enjoyed. She also enjoyed her many pets or “fur babies” as she like to call them, as well as spending time with her family.
Destanee is survived by her parents, Richard and Kimberly, her sister; Aleesha Childress and Jessica Santiago; aunt Joyce Brickley and uncles Dale Baumgartner and Walter Baumgartner. She also leaves behind her dog Myah and five kitties.
Destanee will be missed by all who knew her. She was full of life and will always be remembered for her smile and kind personality.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 18th, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Nestucca High School Gym.
