Dennis Wayne Wagoner was born March 18, 1952 in Dallas County, Texas to Kenneth and Virginia (Patterson) Wagoner and passed away Oct. 21, 2020 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 68.
Dennis served in the Navy and was a decorated Navy Intelligence Officer.
He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Plant Biology and Genetics and wrote one paper at the University of Minnesota. Dennis worked as a private handy man for many years in Tillamook County.
Dennis loved shooting guns, reloading bullets, panning for gold and going on adventures without having a plan or destination. He enjoyed listening to the news.
More than anything in the world he loved his grandkids.
Dennis is survived by his son Andy Wagoner, daughters Kayla Kuhn, Melissa Miller and Krystal Ortiz.
His grandchildren Martin Kuhn, Alexzander Kuhn, Estelle Hay, Daxton Stober, Katie Ortiz, Angie Ortiz, Dylan Ortiz, Noah Ortiz, Katrina Pries, Haley Pries and Tyler Pries.
A viewing was held Oct. 31 at Waud’s Funeral Home.
