Dennis Patrick Hennessy passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord on Feb. 15, 2021 at his home in Neahkahnie, Ore., with his wife Marie by his side. Denny had battled congestive heart failure for many years. He was 68 years old.
He is survived by his wife Marie, son Kevin Patrick and daughter Hollie Michelle from his previous marriage, daughter-in-law Katie, grandsons Ronan and Cameron, his brother Tim, the mother of his children Jerlia Waibel, along with sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Denny was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Portland, Ore. to the late Frank Hennessy and Mildred Hennessy. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by siblings Jave (2003), Bob (2013), Mitch (2019), Mike (2020), and by Denny and Marie’s daughter, Aubrie. (2019)
Denny attended St. John's elementary school in Milwaukie, Ore. Denny was able to attend Jesuit High School by earning the needed tuition. As a teenager, Denny started his own business teaching swimming lessons, along with painting anything that needed it on the Jesuit campus during summers.
Denny was a natural athlete who excelled in track and football. He was in the Oregon Junior Olympics in track, and while at Jesuit High School was selected to the 1970 AAA All-State Football Team. Denny was a member of the 1968 A-1 Football State Champions, which was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Jesuit High School in 2009. His high school accomplishments were not limited to athletics. During his senior year he participated in the choral and drama departments in the production of “Hello Dolly.”
Denny’s athletic ability brought scholarships offers from University of Idaho, Linfield College, Montana State University, and Southern Oregon College. Denny decided on University of Idaho Vandals.
During his junior year at University of Idaho he became one of the last 500 men to be drafted for the Vietnam War. Denny honorably served in the Air Force from 1972 -1976 as a Staff Sergeant, where he earned a Radiologic Technologist Degree. Denny was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., and worked at the Pentagon. His son Kevin Patrick was born in 1976. Daughter Hollie Michelle was born in 1978.
Denny's Radiology career started in 1975, and spanned 41 years. He furthered his medical education with CT Registry and Cardiovascular Technologist training at Loma Linda University in 1978. He completed his BA in Human Resources at PSU in 1987. During his supervisory years at Providence Portland Medical Center, Denny was an intricate part of procuring equipment and designing the new space for the opening of the Cardiovascular Lab at Providence Portland Medical Center in 1997.
Denny met Marie while working at Providence Portland Medical Center. They were coworkers for three years before their friendship blossomed into love. Denny and Marie would have been married 30 years this September. Many of those married years were spent in Milwaukie, OR. There they spent time with the kids and family and enjoyed many family gatherings. They adopted and raised Aubrie, Marie's granddaughter, while living in Milwaukie.
Denny was an avid gardener. He was an active member of the Metropolitan Garden Club of Portland and served on the board for many years. In 1990, he formed and ran on his own Hood to Coast team, the “Medical Misfits.” He participated in this for six years.
Denny loved Oregon. The coast was tops for him. Denny and Marie started the beginnings of “Hennessy Horizon” in 1994 with the purchase of their lot in Neahkahnie. Not until 2006 did they complete their coastal retirement home.
Denny retired in 2014 with Marie to their coastal retreat “Hennessy Horizon” in Neahkahnie, Ore. Denny was a volunteer at the Manzanita Visitors Center since 2014, and member of the Cannon Beach Chorus as a base singer, board member, and fund raiser. Denny embraced his community with his smile and conversation, and always carried a rope tow to help anyone with a stuck vehicle in the sand.
Celebrating his grandsons’ birthdays and attending some of grandson Ronan's basketball games along with time together with family were cherished by Denny. In 2016, his wife Marie retired. They shared some wonderful travel journeys together and greatly enjoyed their coastal home and the local community.
Denny was a special man in so many ways. A proud Catholic Irishman, husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a sensitive man with a big compassionate heart, always offering help to strangers and friends. He would strike up conversations with anyone, anywhere, anytime. He liked making people smile and laugh. He always seemed to know someone wherever he went.
Denny loved people. He will be remembered for his love, his smile, and his care and consideration for others.
