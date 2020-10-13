Dennis Cornish, age 77, passed from this world on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 surrounded by loving family members.
Dennis, known by many (especially his softball buddies) as simply “BIG CORN” was born March 8, 1943 in St. Helens Oregon to Lyman and Clara Cornish (Paulsen) and grew up in Bradwood, Ore.
Dennis dedicated his life to the Nabisco and Franz bakeries, where he worked as a sales rep. He enjoyed working with both companies, where he was known as “The Cookie Man”. He was also an avid Ducks Football fan and gardener, however his greatest love was for his family.
He is preceded by his wife of 42 years, Linda (Torrey) Cornish, and his second wife of eight years, Teddie (Darrah) Cornish as well as his brother Lyman Jr.
He is survived by his sister Shirly Lexington and his greatest pride, his children, Melinda Cornish, Cynthia Cornish, DJ and Dani Cornish, Julie and Steve Overstreet. As well as many bonus children he loved and mentored: Emily Ostreyko-Hart, Kristen Overstreet, Daysha Bailey, Erin Knowlton, and Michelle Haller. His Grandchildren: Ava and Jace Overstreet, Alyssa and Jeffrey Doughty, Stacey and Lisa Wilcox, and many great grandchildren.
He will be surely missed.
A Funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m., Nehalem American Legion Cemetery, followed by a wake at Rockaway Community Church.
