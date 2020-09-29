Dennis Avery Vermilyea was born March 21, 1929 in Garibaldi, Ore. and passed away Sept. 23, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash. Dennis grew up in Garibaldi and was a very industrious person. He started out milking cows as a boy and eventually moved on to operating dozers and yarders as a logger. He started his own cedar shingle mill and ran that until he had to stop to care for his wife. Dennis had many hobbies, including photography and playing the fiddle. He also built his own house with the help of his in-laws and grandson Adam. Having been in the Army, Dennis was always and forever a soldier. He always tried to help anyone he felt needed a hand, especially those who were struggling.
Dennis enjoyed family gatherings, playing music at the Garibaldi Fire Hall on Friday nights, and telling stories about anything.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Dwain (Deborah) of Emery SD, Darrell (Patty) of Fortine MT, grandsons, Seth Vermilyea and Adam Vermilyea, two granddaughters, Heather Vermilyea Howard and Svea Vermilyea Jorgenson. Three great grandchildren, Patrick Rummell, Joshua Rummell and Lyla Vermilyea.
Dennis was a member of Elks Lodge, American Legion and The White Clover Grange.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Bay City IOOF Cemetery.
