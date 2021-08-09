Dennis was born in Tillamook January 1950 and passed away July 2021 with his wife and daughter by his side. Dennis was born in the old Bowles Hospital to LeRoy and Evelyn Pingel, and a few days after birth he was transferred to the newly opened Tillamook Hospital. Dennis grew up in Bay City with 8 siblings. He graduated Neah-Kah-Nei High School in 1968. He started his working career at Art’s cabinet shop in 1970, which started his love for woodworking. His career path took him in the direction of truck driving. First log trucks, then dump trucks. One of his proudest working accomplishments was accumulating over one million accident free miles. He drove truck until his health forced his retirement in 2011.
He enjoyed creating and building many wood projects for loved ones, which we treasure to this day. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his friends to various places in Oregon. But his most enjoyed hobby was tinkering and driving his 1929 red Bugatti to car shows and on road trips. He is survived by his loving Wife of 18,270 days or 50 years and 7 days, Sheryl. His Daughter, DesaRae, her Husband Jake Rurak, and his beloved Granddaughter Kenley. Two Brothers, Larry (Sandy) Pingel and Donald (Vicki) Pingel both of Bay City. Four Sisters, Sylvia High of Lincoln City, Shirley (David) Lane of Lyons, Linda Jepson of Tillamook and Joyce Randall of Astoria. He is preceded in death by one sister, Marie Pingel. We will be celebrating Dennis’ life on Saturday, August 21st at Noon in the Kilchis Park lower picnic area.
