Delores Jean Eisen

In the early morning of Tuesday, February 1, 2022, our loving mother, Delores Eisen, passed away at the age of 86. Delores was born on December 10, 1935 in Portland, Oregon to Orval and Yuma Marks. She had one brother, Neil Marks.
Delores grew up in Portland and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. She married and had three daughters. She worked for J.K. Gills and Norm Thompson. She also provided childcare in her home.
In 1963, she married David Eisen. Together they had one son, Michael Eisen. Michael passed away in 1984.
Beachcombing brought the family to Netarts in 1971 where David and Delores continued to raise their family. She was a member of the Netarts Firemen’s Auxiliary for 21 years.
Delores enjoyed reading books, gardening, and her poodles, Lily and Trixie.
Delores is survived by her daughters, Sherrie Finnell and husband Rick; Pam Goulart and husband Greg; Debbie Lorenson and husband Scott, nine grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Yuma Marks; brother, Neil Marks; and son, Michael Eisen.
A family gathering is planned for the summer time to celebrate Delores’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.