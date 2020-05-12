Delmer Gale Wilks was born August 25, 1925 in Tillamook, Oregon to William and Luanne (Hiatt) Wilks and passed away on May 6, 2020 at his home in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 94.
Delmer graduated from Tillamook High School, lettering in wrestling.
After High School, Delmer joined the Army, serving in World War II from 1943 to 1945 and earning a Purple Heart.
After the service Delmer spent most of his work years in the timber industry in Tillamook and Alaska. He lived on his family property for most of his life and the last 12 years were spent with his grand-daughter Katie and her family on that same property on Trask.
Delmer league bowled until he was 91. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic country especially Patsy Cline, and had read every western book by Louis L’Amour, some a dozen times. He was a wonderful dancer and some even said he was the “ the worlds best dancer”. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family though, he taught many kids and grandkids to swim and fish over the years.
Delmer married Shirley Leake in 1951 and together had; Robert, Gayle, Delmer, Jeff, and Barbara. He has many many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even a few great great grand children and will be missed by all who knew him.
Military honors and memorial to be held in August.
Interment was held at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.