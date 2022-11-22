Della Elaine (Lawrenz) Mosher

Della Mosher passed away peacefully at her daughters in Bend, Oregon, November 13, 2022. She is survived by her three children, Delores Marsh, David Dressel, and Dayle Dressel, two stepsons, Phillip and Steve Mosher; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends who will not forget her wit, company, and charm. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Dressel, second husband Maynard “Sonny” Mosher, her three sisters Ada Fox, Mable Quinn, and Emily Cochran and her parents.
Della was born October 10, 1925, in Portland, Oregon to Minnie (Kruger) and Emil Lawrenz. She was the youngest of four daughters. She was raised in Sherwood where she completed all her schooling, graduating from Sherwood High School.
In 1943, Della married Dale Dressel and they moved to McMinnville, Oregon where they raised their three children, Delores, David, and Dayle. After 22 years of marriage, she and Dale went separate ways and Della moved to Rockaway, Oregon.
In 1968, she married Maynard “Sonny” Mosher and moved to Nehalem which she called home for nearly 50 years. This is where she became known as the “Queen of the Nehalem River” with a handle of “Foxy Lady”. Most days she could be found on the river, especially during the fall salmon run. The days she was not on the river you could find her on the sandy Oregon beaches digging for razor clams or in her amazing flower and vegetable garden where she grew the most stunning flowers and vegetables. Most of her friends knew her for her strawberry jam, dill pickles, canned vegetables, and sauerkraut. Everyone knew they could get a meal at Della’s no matter what time of day or night, including a piece of fresh pie. She would invite anyone over to eat a home cooked meal and always made sure you had someplace to go during the holidays. If you were lucky, she would play the organ for you before you left or play a game of cribbage or pinochle if you could get her to sit still.
She loved fresh cut flowers from her garden and carried that tradition on when she moved in 2016 to Summerfield Estate Retirement Community in Tigard, Oregon, where she was known as the “Flower Lady”. Summerfield Estates brought her much happiness as she made many new friends and loved playing games on a daily basis. This also gave her an opportunity to spend more time with family.
She loved life and brought much happiness to her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and many friends. She knitted every day until the day she passed and told stories about the fish caught and the flowers she grew. Everyone who met her marveled at her energy, ability to have fun, and laugh. She was loved and appreciated by all who met her.
