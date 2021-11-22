Delisa Lorraine Averill of Tillamook, Ore., was born on Aug. 29, 1975, to Scott and Jacalyn Averill, also of Tillamook. On Sept. 11, 2021, Delisa was reunited with her loved ones in heaven.
Delisa attended Tillamook schools in her youth and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1993. At the age of 16, she stared working with her aunt Debbie Downie at Debbie D’s where she found a passion working in the meat/seafood industry. This passion led her to working at Fred Meyer in the meat department, eventually moving up to become the department manager. She was employed there for 25 years.
Delisa had a voice of an angel and music was a huge part of her life. Some of her favorite things to do were going to concerts with family and friends, traveling to experience the variety offered across the United States, and taking her two pups to the beach. The last 2 years of her life, she was extremely happy and enjoyed life with her significant other, Matt Prince.
She is survived by her loving parents Scott and Jacalyn, brother Jason and wife Erin, nieces/nephews Emilee, Mason, Max and Olivia, grandmother Bette Cruse and many aunts and uncles. Those who preceded Delisa in death were her uncles Russell Cruse, Roger Cruse and Ken Downie, cousin Nathan Cruse, grandparents Donald and Bertha Averill and great grandmother Lorraine Cunningham.
Delisa was a very loving, caring and amazing person who will be missed by many. No service is scheduled at this time.
