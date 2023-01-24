On December 30, 2022 Dee Reuben Simper passed away at his home in Nehalem. Dee had retired years ago and was content to stay at home and take care of LaVon and their place up the Miami Foley Road.
Dee worked with the Ironworkers and received an award for 50 years of service.
Dee loved the ocean and his commercial fishing boat. The last few years he hadn’t taken the boat out much but he loved to go down to the Garibaldi Boat Basin to tinker on the old gal.
Dee was an army Vietnam Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart. He also received the Vietnam Service Medal with the bronze Service Star.
Dee is survived by his wife of 56 years LaVon (Tripp) Simper, his two sons John (April) Simper and Don (Michelle) Simper, 9 grandkids and 5 great grandkids.
Dee has been cremated and will be placed to rest at sea at a later date.
