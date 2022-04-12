Dee Ann Hodges-Harguth 

Dee passed peacefully at home on March 20, 2022 in the presence of her family and faithful dog Hug.
Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend was taken from us after a protracted battle with MDS cancer.
Dee and her husband own and operate Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay in Bay City. The tiny house village was Dee’s brainchild. She created it, built it, ran it, and cared for it (and all those associated with it) like one of her kids. Around “The Nook” she was known as Queen Bee because she was always at the center, making things happen, and the rest of us just buzzed around this beautiful force of nature.
Dee was a Master Gardener and many of her closest friends came from her association with the Tillamook Master Gardener’s. Those friends, her Tribe of Mermaids, stood by her through her treatment and were there to the end, even making sure her family was taken care of after her passing.
Dee has five children, her three boys and her husband Mark’s son and daughter. The kids were thrown together as teenagers when Dee and Mark married, and the family went through a bit of a rough patch as they blended. But they did blend, and over their 24 years together they became a family, a family that loves, cares, and supports each other, especially when it’s needed the most. This beautiful family is Dee’s greatest achievement and legacy. Only love could heal all the broken hearts and help it grow together. It’s hard to believe that someone a little over five feet tall could have so much heart and compassion and would be willing to give so much to make sure everyone felt embraced by her love.
Deezy will be missed terribly by her family and friends, and the world will be a bit less colorful without her. Dee asked that any remembrances or contributions be made to The Tillamook County Master Gardener Association’s scholarship fund.
Per Dee’s request we will have a party in her honor to be held in The Meadow at Sheltered Nook on May 14, 2022. Contact Mark for details.
