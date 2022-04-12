Debra (Debe) Linton 

Debe passed away at her home in Grand Ronde,OR., with her loved ones by her side on March 20, 2022 at the age of 71.
She was born in Hillsboro OR on Dec. 17, 1950 to Charles and Bernice Jewell who proceeded her in passing along with siblings: Chuck,Evans and Allen Jewell, Candice Newman and Denise Johnson.
She is survived by her husband Tom Linton, Sister Bonita Newvine, six children, Kristafur Blair, Marion Linton, Dennis Linton, Kathy Cawley, Wendy Scott, Teresa Spittles, 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Debe touched the lives of many people in a lot of ways. she loved working out in her flower bed and making people laugh. She will be missed by many.
A memorial will be held at her residence in Grand Ronde, OR. May 21st, 2022 at 1 p.m.
