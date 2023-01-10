Deborah Kay Reeder, 55 of Tillamook, Oregon passed away peacefully Saturday, December 31, 2022. Debbie will be fondly remembered and missed by her five sons Johnathan, Benjamin, Matthew, Nathan and Jared Reeder. Her Three grandchildren: Sariah, Addison and Annabelle. Parents: James and Lois Wyss. Siblings: Tracey DuBry, Anna Wyss and Michael Wyss. Her best friend: Tara Kottre.
Debbie will rest in peace, protected by her older brother Jim Jr. who passed in 1985.
