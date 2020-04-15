Deborah Delaney was born in Portland Oregon on December 15, 1959 to Glenna and Ben Delaney and passed away on April 2, 2020 at Nehalem Bay House after a long illness. She is survived by her sister Michelle Orona and her brother Benjamin Delaney. and her many friends at Marie Mills Center.
Deborah had a challenging early life dealing with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and a severe seizure disorder – often having up to ten grand mal seizures daily. In the early part of her life she lived in state institutions – Damasch Hospital and the Fairview Hospital and Training Center before moving to Tillamook in 1982 where she lived in a Marie Mills Center Group Home and participated in its day activity program. At first it was a challenge for Deborah after having lived in an institution for many years, but she had a stubborn grit about her which would serve her very well in the years to come making her bloom into the “rose” she became, which inspired many others.
It all started in 1988 when Debora had the opportunity to work on a Marie Mills Center crew at the Tillamook Country Smoker. There were many doubts at first as Deborah had severe seizures and had never worked a day in her life. She eventually retired from the Smoker in June of 2010 after having worked there successfully for 22 years. Deborah’s “rose” continued to bloom after she started working at the Tillamook Country Smoker. In 2005 she moved from her group home into her own supported living apartment and lived a more independent life. By this time no one doubted what she could do because of her grit and determination. Surprisingly, by this time her seizure disorder was a distant memory with her having maybe one seizure a year and in some years none. Getting great medical support from her physician helped with this, but what also helped was Deborah feeling good about herself, her life, and her many accomplishments.
One thing was missing in Deborah’s life that could make her circle complete, and that was finding and developing a relationship with her family after many years. She remembered her sisters name and in 1999 her good friend Bob Ouzounian helped her search a Portland phone book and on the first try she located her sister Michelle who had also been searching to find her for many years. Finding Deborah also made Michelle and her family’s circle complete. Deborah enjoyed a great relationship with her big sister Michelle who visited with her and was in contact with her often, and with her nieces Christy, Angie, and Caroline.
Deborah liked to do many things. She enjoyed monthly dinner outings with Bob. She enjoyed going on vacation trips. She loved being kidded and giving it back tenfold. She was a devout Catholic and never missed doing weekly communion. She liked going for rides to the beach, dressing up for outings, attending picnics and other group outings. She loved talking about her siblings, shopping, talking about her work at the Smoker, and just sitting back in her recliner watching TV and relaxing. She also enjoyed visiting and talking to her good friends Jerry and Maxine Richter, who she became very close to over the years.
Deborah will be missed greatly and is loved by many. She is an example to all that if we are willing to climb that tall mountain and face our personal adversities head on, anything is possible. A memorial service honoring Deborah’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
