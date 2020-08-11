Debbie was born in Newark, CA to her parents, Patricia and Charles McPherson. She was raised in Santa Rosa, CA and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1979. She worked for Hewlett Packard in both Santa Rosa and Oregon for 25 years. In the mid 80's, she moved with her family to Oregon on a little farm in Willamina, Oregon. She was a beautiful, caring, strong, hardworking woman, wife, mother, daughter and sister. She absolutely loved baseball and was a San Francisco Giants fan for life. Debbie was wicked smart with numbers, remembering birthdays, special occasions and became the keeper of family history. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and playing games with friends and family. She spent the past 7 years in Nehalem helping to take care of her mother-in-law until the time of her passing.
Debbie’s death was unexpected, and she is survived by her husband, Wallace Wefer, daughter, Stevie Marie, brother Chuck McPherson (Dolores) , nephew Landon and niece Brittany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.