Deborah Christine Kral (Thompson) was born Jan. 4, 1953 in Tillamook, Ore. to Gerald and Marguerite Thompson. She passed away July 26, 2021 at her home in Tillamook surrounded by her family. Deborah grew up in Tillamook and attended Tillamook schools, graduating in 1971. She was married in 1972 and lived in Portland and had three children; Shawn, Michael and Kevin. In 1985 Deborah moved back to Tillamook where she worked for the Mint Snuff Factory.
Deborah loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed taking them to the river. She also loved shopping at Goodwill looking for bargains and loved spending time with her friends as well, who she truly adored. She was a member of the Life Change Christian Fellowship Church and a member of Alanon. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Life Change too. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Deborah is survived by her three children; Shawn Aerni (Alan), Michael Kral (Amy), Kevin Kral (Laura)
A Service will be held Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Life Change Christian Fellowship Church. Graveside will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
