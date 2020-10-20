Debbie Marie (Radford) Hall was born Nov. 10, 1955 at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. to Wilford and Beatrice Radford.
Debbie received her wings Oct. 14, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.
Debbie went to Gresham High School where she graduated. After graduation, she worked for an Insurance Co. in Portland for a short time. Once her daughter Shelly was born, she became a stay at home mom until she moved her tiny family to Tillamook in 1980.
She started work at the Tillamook County Parole/Probation office as their secretary, where she worked until retiring due to medical issues. After some ups and downs, Debbie met her life mate and forever friend David Hall. They were married August 24, 1985. With a leap of faith, they moved to Florida and the adventure began. In 1993 they moved back to Oregon and settled into their home in Gresham, where Dave still lives.
Debbie loved scrapbooking, making homemade cards for family and loved ones. She loved having her grandchildren over and spoiling them. Debbie had a deep love for the ocean and beaches, the calm they offered and the beauty of it all.
Debbie was preceded in death by both her parents and her sister Betty Radford.
She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, David Hall and her daughter Shelly (Kenny) Brown, her granddaughter Kylee Brown, grandson Kody Brown and 3 siblings Jane Workman,
Bill (Lori) Radford and Patty (Stephen) McFarlane and her sweet little dog Meka. Arrangements by Westside Cremation 503-640-9045
