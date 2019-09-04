Peggy Reicherter, of Cape Meares died July 24, 2019. She owned Room by Room Antiques and Collectibles in Rockaway Beach.
For those interested, Her husband Bill and her sisters will be hosting a memorial gathering from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday September 8 at the Oceanside,OR community hall to honor her memory. You may bring refreshments to supplement those provided.
