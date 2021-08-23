On Aug. 2, 2021, Deanna Hendricks lost her valiant battle with Parkinson’s. She passed in her sleep in her home, in Las Vegas. She leaves her husband, Richard, children Kim, Kaye, Kelly and Kathi. As well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren to carry on, supported by her formidable spirt. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon on December 27, 1939. She excelled in her career with the US Forest Service in Pendleton and Vancouver Washington, including working overhead teams on forest fires. After retirement from USFS she moved to Wheeler, Oregon where while assisting in her husbands contracting business took over management of the local Chamber of Commerce. Throughout her life, all who worked with her, called her Mom or were simply able to call her friend enjoyed her fierce support and valuable council.
A private service is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.