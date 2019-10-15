David Raymond Herrington was born on February 26, 1944 in Portland Oregon and graduated to his heavenly home on October 7, 2019. Ray spent 32 years as a grounds keeper for the City of Portland before retiring at the age of 53. He would spend the next 22 years fishing, traveling to Mexico and being wholeheartedly committed to charitable work. Ray was an active Lion’s club member and a true humanitarian.
He will be greatly missed. He was survived by his wife, 2 siblings, 4 step-children, 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In honoring his life and love of community.
Please make donations to The Local Lion’s Club In Rockaway, PO Box 611, in lieu of flowers.
