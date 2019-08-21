David Michael Moncrieffe was born in Portland on February 20, 1935. He passed away at his home in Rockaway Beach on August 7, 2019.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Portland and after attending Portland State College joined the USAF, serving eight years. During his life he owned three businesses, starting two of them on his own. He was an extremely good salesman due to his friendly, outgoing nature. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, and his children David II, Lissa and Christopher and grandchildren, Manda, David III and Alexa. But he was so much more than those statistics.
He was a good man who was always first to lend a hand to family and friends. He was proud, and somewhat amazed when he was able to build his third home in Rockaway Beach, which began as a used car building on 82nd Ave in Portland which he dismantled and moved to the coast on a flat bed truck. Carefully marking the sections he put the puzzle back together to build a vacation home. Many years and additions later, it became David and Mary's HOME.
He was a well liked and enthusiastic volunteer at the Rockaway Beach Police Department. A good day for him included a shift at the "Cop Shop". David loved parties, chocolate cake, strawberry ice cream, rootbeer floats, crabbing in Nehalem Bay with his good friend, Fred, exploring the beaches hoping to find one more sand dollar, small airplane flights, night fires in the chimenea, traveling around the country in his RV, visiting with friends, sitting on the deck enjoying the sunshine, searching for satellites and meteors in the night sky, and winning at Skipbo.
We will miss his optimistic outlook on life. Though he may no longer be in our physical presence, he will be forever in our hearts.
