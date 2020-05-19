David (Dave) Minard, 68, of Tillamook, OR, passed Monday, May 11, 2020 from complications with cancer. Dave was born to Donald Eugene Minard and Opal Maxine Russell (Minard), October 29, 1951 in North Bend, Oregon.
He graduated from Coquille High School in 1970 and served his country as a mechanic in the Army during the Vietnam War from July 20, 1970 to March 27, 1972. He received a Bronze Service Star; National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, an Army Commendation Medal and was recognized as a Sharpshooter. He received an honorable discharge.
Dave met Donna Minard while they both worked in food service. He married Donna Minard on June 11, 1988 in Hillsboro, Oregon. They later moved to Montana and then to Tillamook, Oregon. Upon retirement he fulfilled his passion for German Shepherd dogs by opening his own Dog Breeding Business in Tillamook called Majestic Kennels. To his grandchildren he was known as ‘Dog Man.’
Dave is survived by his wife, Donna Minard, his daughter, Tara Minard and two step children, Justine Gamble and Natasha Clear as well as eight grandchildren and a brother, Ron Minard, sister, Kay Minard and nieces and nephews. Preceding Dave in death were his parents, Don and Maxine Minard, brothers Gary and Jim Minard.
Deceased's funeral arrangements The time line for holding a celebration of Dave’s life will be determined once gathering and travel restrictions are adjusted.
Memorial donations may be made to Pets for Vets. www.petsforvets.com or Pets for Vets, Inc. PO Box 10860, Wilmington, NC 28404
Crown Memorial Center in Tigard, Oregon is providing cremation services.
