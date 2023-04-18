David Franklin Nelson

David “Squeezer” Franklin Nelson, 73, of John Day, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Silvies Valley Ranch on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00pm. Casual dress is preferred by the family, and coats are recommended as the celebration may be outdoors.
David was born on February 26, 1949, in Portland, Oregon to Donald F. and Mary E. (Ogle) Nelson. He resided in Cloverdale, OR and John Day, OR. He graduated from Nestucca High School where he was on the football, basketball and baseball teams. On April 9, 1970, he married Judy J. Strom in Corvallis, OR and together they raised two sons.
David worked during his junior and senior years in high school for the Tillamook Cheese Factory. He also worked for Hopkes Logging as a choker setter, did Radar Dome Construction, and was a truck driver for Mel Remmington. He then began driving log truck for Hopkes Logging. Finals, David owned and operated BAR Trucking, Inc.
David enjoyed trucks-especially an extended hood A-model Kenworth, hot rods and horsepower. Road trips to an equipment auction, visiting family, and catching up with old friends were also favorites. David also enjoyed time fishing for spring and fall chinook, trapping on the Little Nestucca River, deer and elk hunting in Eastern Oregon, watching NCAA March Madness, and PGA Golf Masters. Most of all, Squeezer loved a good “BS” session over a cup of coffee at the John Day Les Schwab or his lower yard property and operating his successful business for over 40 years.
David is survived by his wife, Judy; children, David F. Nelson Jr. (Karin) of Grande Ronde, OR and Timothy A. Nelson (Kristy) of La Grande, OR; brothers, Steve Nelson (Coletta) of Sweet Home, OR and Chris Nelson (Sue) of Hebo, OR; sister, Kathy Nelson; 1 grandchild, Reuben Nelson; 12 nieces and nephews; uncle Phil Ogle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary; sister, Sharon Toombs; brother, Andy Nelson and niece Toni Nelson and aunt Shirley Ogle.
