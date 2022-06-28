Darla Sue Richter (Heaton)

Born January 17, 1958 in Salmon, Idaho to Dorothy M. Heaton and Wayland C. Heaton, the youngest of five children, died peacefully in Longview, Washington June 13, 2022 after a battle with cancer with her family by her side.
Darla will be remembered for many things including: Her crocheted blankets (which she would make for each family member), hair ties (that she would pass out to anyone who wanted them), All her purple things (Which she had many), singing her version of the birthday song to all her family members, her inability to cook anything without burning it, her meaningful tattoos, fun personality, generous nature and being a loving caregiver.
Darla had many hobbies and things she loved: crocheting, dressing up for Renaissance fairs, halloween and other fun occasions. She also loved reading, sewing, collecting porcelain dolls, stuffed animals, koala bears and Anything purple (she was easy to shop for).
She had many different jobs in her lifetime starting with Mt. Angel Youth Corps, where she would tell you she was a YAC from MARS, she worked at Publishers lumber mill for many years, was a Flagger/Pilot car driver all over the state, Quarry rock tester, and the Tillamook Creamery where she retired from in 2020.
She is survived by her Children: Jeremy and Bonnie (Brian), Grandchildren: Drazen, Zeke, Katelyn, Jeramie, Billy (Bubba),Triston, Jonathan, Brianna, Matthew, Elishah, Lileigh. Great Grandchildren: Parker, Jaxon and Braxton. Siblings: Gloria, Charlie and Peggy, also many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother John.
There will be a celebration of life held later in the summer. Contact the family for more information.
