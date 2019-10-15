Darald Lynn Walker was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on May 30, 1934 and passed away October 2, 2019 in Portland, OR. He was born to Earl and Alma (Carlson) Walker as the seventh of 11 children. The family moved to Rockford, Washington for several years then settled in Hammond, Oregon when Darald was a young teen.
In 1952, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy and proudly served two tours in the Korean War, honorably discharging in 1955. He began his 34 year career with the Oregon State Parks in 1956 as a Park Ranger at Fort Stevens. He met his wife, Darlene (Sines) Walker, in 1957 when he would make points with she and her family by finding them the best camping spot. They were married in 1960 and soon after began a series of moves that would ultimately have Darald working with every State Park in Oregon except the Bend, Medford and Klamath Falls areas. They lived in Cape Arago, Cape Lookout, Yaquina Bay and Beverly Beach State Parks before Darald was promoted to District Supervisor at which time they moved to La Grande for the next 6 years.
Their three children, Debbie, David and Dee, were born during these years before returning to Tillamook in 1973 where Darald finished his successful Parks career in 1990. The Parks employees Darald worked with have been a second family for more than 62 years and he was proud to call them his best friends. He and Darlene loved to go out with those friends on Saturday nights and “cut a rug” displaying their amazing swing dancing skills. Darald’s many community ties included being a member of the Masons, Eastern
Star, Lions, Eagles and Elks, a Rainbow Girls Board Member, a Cub Scout Leader & Packmaster as well as working with the THS Charity Drive for 40 years. Darald and Darlene spent 7 years as snowbirds in the Yuma and Parker, AZ area with friends and family, but at home, you would find Darald in his woodshop working on beautifully intricate scrollwork or building gun cabinets and furniture. Many of those pieces can be found in homes around the county.
While living in La Grande, his passion for hunting was born in the mountains above Enterprise. Every deer and elk season since were spent with family and friends, camping and hunting in his favorite place. He and his son, David, spent countless hours in the Eastern Oregon mountains and when granddaughter, Tiffany was born she joined them. In the past years hiking became too difficult so Tiffany’s husband would drive Darald while the other two hiked the canyons. The 3 have shared an inexplicable bond and many successful hunts. Darald was a Tillamook Pioneer, served on the Oregon Hunters Association Board for 20 years and has proudly worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Darald is survived by his wife, Darlene, and the family he loved dearly including children: Debbie (Ron) Taggart, David (Melody) Walker and DeAnna (Ryan) Upton. Grandchildren: Zane Grout, Brittany (Matt) Maffin, Tiffany (Josh) Dale, Allen Hoffert, Brenton Andersen, Ryleigh, Maleah and Haidyn
Upton and twin Great Granddaughters, Isla and Macy Maffin. He also leaves his brother James (Rutha) Walker and an incredible family of nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
A “Tell Your Best Darald Story” potluck will be held Sunday, November 3rd at the Alderbrook Grange, 12 p.m. with a VFW Flag presentation at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tillamook Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association or Bay City Post 2848 VFW.
