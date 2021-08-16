Daniel Lee Carver, 78, resident of Bakeoven, died at home, on his Bakeoven ranch, Friday, July 23. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Toledo, Wash., to Max and Helen (Extine) Carver. Max returned home from World War 2, the Carvers moved to Sweet Home where Dan’s brother, Doug was born in 1947, moved again in 1949 to Tillamook County, where Dan’s sister, Carol was born in 1950. The Carvers lived on a farm, up the Nestucca River, between the towns of Beaver and Blaine.
Following his 1961 graduation from Nestucca High School (Cloverdale), he attended Oregon State University graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. After attending University of the Americas in Mexico City for 1 1⁄2 years and working for Morrison-Knudsen International in Vietnam for 2 years, Dan started Santiam Mobile Homes in Stayton, Oregon, operating the mobile home company for more than 30 years. Finally, fulfilling his lifelong dream of ranching in the Oregon desert, purchased & relocated to the Imperial Stock Ranch near Maupin in 1988. Dan loved business and working hard. One of his favorite places was his office, where he crunched many numbers. He was always ready to listen to a new business idea and continued investing in new business ventures and projects until his death.
Dan always enjoyed the outdoors. He fished and hunted, gardened, backpacked to many remote locations in the Idaho wilderness, camped near Steens Mountain and Alvord Desert, worked outside as a logger, rancher and environmentalist. Many family and friends enjoyed adventures and everyday life with Dan, including exclusive hunting trips, “Carver Family Campouts” and conservation ranch tours. Dan had a travel bug all of his life, taking his family to many destinations around the world.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeanne Zumwalt (Maupin); daughter Susan Rebecca and Rob Miles (Maupin), son Blaine Douglas and Keelia Carver (Maupin) and son Benjamin Lewis Carver (Portland); his brother, Douglas Eugene and Joyce Carver (Grangeville, ID); his sister Carol Ann and Herb Kanne (Portland); grandchildren Holly Kay Miles, Jack Ryan Miles, Eliot Myrsky Carver and Leopold Fenn Carver and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, David; wife of 18 years, Cindy Nelson; and grandson, Maxwell James.
In memory of Dan’s loving support of his community, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Maupin Area Chamber Endowment.
PO Box 220, Maupin, OR 97037
