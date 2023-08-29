Dan “Dannie” RePass, born on September 28, 1949, of Garibaldi, OR died on August 13, 2023 at the age of 73. The funeral service will be held on September 2, 2023 at 11:00AM at the Bay City IOOF Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life.
Dan “Dannie” RePass
September 28, 1949 ~ August 13, 2023
