Dallas L. Carotta of Pacific City, Ore., passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021.
Dallas was born in Paul, Idaho, to Mollie and Archie Carotta on Aug. 27, 1939. He grew up in an Italian community east of Rupert, Idaho. He is survived by his wife LaWana and children, Stephanie, Susan, and son-in-law Michael, and sister Sharon Feltman. Dallas worked in the consumer loan and real estate loan business. Dallas and LaWana lived their dream by building their own beach house and moving to the Pacific City, Oregon area full-time. Dallas was an avid fisherman and was happiest with a fishing pole in his hands, or pulling crab pots for a crab feast on the spit, but his true loves were his faith, his wife of 61 years, and his two daughters and SIL. He will forever be remembered for his warm embraces, his love for his family and friends, his sense of humor, and unwavering faith in the Lord.
His memorial service will take place on June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Church, 1226 SW 13th Street, Lincoln City, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Peter the Fisherman Church (address above) or the South Tillamook County Library at 6200 Camp St, Pacific City, OR 97135
