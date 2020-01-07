Dale Vernon Scott was born on April 10th, 1933 on his family farm in Lucedale, Mississippi. He later moved to California and graduated from Santa Ana High School. After graduation, he met the love of his life, Sue Cowan, and enjoyed almost 68 years of marriage. He entered the Army shortly after marriage in 1953 and served honorably until 1955. Upon return from the Korean War, he became a contractor in Southern California and was responsible for much of the construction around Anaheim and surrounding areas.
When Dale and his wife Sue were on a trip up the coast to Canada, they fell in love with Tillamook, and moved here in 1974. Dale quickly realized there was no local source for asphalt, so he purchased an asphalt plant and effectively founded the well-known local company, S-C Paving. Dale was a man of the community, having served on many local boards and service organizations. Dale and Sue spent much of their winter times traveling since you couldn’t pave in the winter, and Dale grew found of many places in the world. Some of his favorite places to visit were Fiji and Tasmania. After their extensive travel, Dale and Sue purchased a residence in San Carlos, Mexico, where they would go on to winter for 22 years and make many lasting friendships.
He left this world a better place than he found it, at 86 years old, on December 4th, 2019 at 10:23 with his wife and daughter at his side. He proudly went to heaven to be met by his three English mastiff dogs and family passed.
Dale leaves behind, to carry on his loving legacy, his wife Sue, sister Lavone Ledbetter, daughter Lori and husband Mike, his grandchildren Travis Bush and wife Kelsy, Alex Bush, Hayden Bush and wife Brooklyn, and great-grandchildren Elly, Brooke, Ava, and Lauryn Bush. Dale’s family will host a celebration of a life well lived in April 2020. Dale was an avid supporter of the Tillamook High School FFA Chapter, which is advised by his grandson and granddaughter-in-law. If you so feel inclined, donations can be made to the Tillamook FFA in Dale’s name.
