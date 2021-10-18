Dale Palmer was born on Sept. 9, 1952 in Seaside, Ore. to parents Betty and Ellwood Palmer. He passed away due to cancer on Sunday, Oct. 10, with his daughter by his side. He grew up on the Miami Foley Road (Barnsdale), alongside his horse Frosty, where he discovered his talent for mechanicing as a kid. He attended Neah Kah Nie High School.
After high school, he worked as a mechanic at Chevrolet in Tillamook before joining bottle distribution companies, [Garland, Tillamook Wholesale and Royal Distributing], driving pop and beer to the local bars and stores.
Dale loved water skiing, snow skiing, and partying with friends and cousins. He enjoyed barbeque and was known for aging local cheeses for decades. He loved watching history programs, gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and feeding all the neighborhood animals.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Teresa Cochran, and her family (husband Mike and grandchildren Hunter, Brody, Macie and Maxton), his sons Dale Palmer and Rob Powell (and wife Cyndi), his sister Dixie and a wide circle of other family relations including his cousins, his nephew Mark Whitten and niece Cheri Cunningham and her family (husband Dale and daughters Kristen and Erica). He will sadly be missed by all his friends and family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home. Dale’s burial will take place at the Pioneer Cemetery, Nehalem, at 1pm on Friday October 22nd.
Donations may be made to support cancer treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.