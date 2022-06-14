Dale Nielsen passed away at his home on May 20, 2022 surrounded by family and friends, three months short of his 94th birthday. Born August 21, 1928 on the family farm on Nielsen Road, he enjoyed a close family childhood with parents, Vic and Una (Emerson) Nielsen, brother Don (Helen) and sister Joan (Gene). He often reminisced about the many wonderful neighbors and friends he grew up around.
In September 1951 he married Dolores Ford. He and Dottie were married for almost 71 years.
He worked at a number of jobs over the years such as milk hauling, mill work, truck driving, and gas station proprietor. Perhaps the one he enjoyed the most though, was working at the Tillamook Farmer’s Co-op, where he continued to meet the guys for early morning coffee for many years after retirement.
Dale was preceded in death by his son, Bob; his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Dottie; daughter Kris (George); son Dan (Cathy); grandchildren Ben Hodgdon, Jenny Ragan, Tyler Eichenberg, Ryan, Laura, Brett, Bailey, Hannah and Emma Nielsen. He also leaves behind 5 great-grandchildren and much loved nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
