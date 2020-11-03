Cyrus Abney

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Cyrus Vernon Abney, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 33. Cyrus was born February 4, 1987 in Greenbrae, CA to Dennis and Vici (Seykora) Abney. He lived in Sandlake for 32 years and attended Nestucca High School. Cyrus possessed a brilliant mind, unmatched memory, and was always learning something new. He also had a friendly, light-hearted attitude—just as easily as he could expound on points of recondite theologies he could also deliver a biting joke that appealed to his audience’s puerile instincts. Above all he was creative, writing a vast collection of poetry, personal essays, and musings. They encapsulate his spirit and his friends and family look forward to (re)reading them. Cyrus also produced much visual art, and his distinctive winding, abstract lines found their way onto many forms of media. Cyrus is survived by his parents, Dennis and Vici of Sandlake, brother Ross of Albuquerque, NM, and many, many friends. In honor of Cyrus’s memory, his family requests that you please do something nice for a stranger.

To plant a tree in memory of Cyrus Abney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

