Cynthia “Cyndi” Browning (Strong), 70, of Beaver, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 5th, 2023. She is survived by her husband and two children. She married Dennis Browning and relocated to Kirkland, Washington, where they raised their two children, Brandon and Theresa. Dennis and Cyndi had recently celebrated their 50th anniversary and moved back to Tillamook County, Oregon to enjoy retirement.
Please join the family for an afternoon of stories and a celebration of Cynthia’s life. Bring a story, an hors d’oeuvre, or a dessert to share. The Celebration of Life will be held on June 24th, 2023 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon at the Beaver Community Church, located at 24720 U.S. 101 S., Beaver, OR 97108. All are welcome.
