Curtis Wayne Strozyk, 70, of Stevensville, Mont. went to be with his Lord on Oct. 19, 2021. He was born in South Bend, Wash. on July 5, 1951 to John (Vern) Strozyk and Nelda (Little) Strozyk. He was a graduate of Neah-Kah-Nie High School and honorably discharged from the United States Army as a combat engineer.
He married Susan Grimes in 1976 and together they welcomed daughter Coreen and son Wayne. Curt was a career log scaler, a passionate Harley rider, and outdoorsman. In 2016 Curt and Sue fulfilled their dream of joining their children in Montana. Some of his happiest moments were filled with Jesus and the love of family.
Curt was predeceased by his parents and brother Les. He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Coreen, son Wayne (Morgan), grandchildren Madysen and Bryan Strozyk, his brothers Harold, Ron, Patric and Joe. As well as very special family members in Oregon.
Curt was laid to rest at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, Mont.
