Curtis B. Maxfield of Woods/ Cloverdale died on Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on April 5, 1943.

Waud’s Funeral Home is asking for anyone with next of kin information to call 503-842-7557. 

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Maxfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Should the county cap the number of vacation rentals allowed?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Should the county cap the number of vacation rentals allowed?

You voted: