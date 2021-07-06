Curtice Edward “Ed” Yates, 88, born June 23, 1932. He passed away in Mt. Angel, Ore. June 13, 2021. He was born to Carl and Minnie Yates, in Sauvie Island, OR. Ed was the 8th of eight children.
A few years had passed after his birth and his mother became a widow. Minnie had then met and married Charles De La Rote. The family had moved around a bit. For a time they lived in St. Louis, OR. Ed had attended school in Gervais, OR. He spoke often of him and his brother John, and the sports they played at Gervais. During his junior year in High School the family moved to Cloverdale, OR. Ed often reminisced of the football and basketball he and his brother played in school.
In 1950, Ed graduated from Nestucca High School. He went to work for Oretown Cheese. In 1966 he transferred to Tillamook Creamery. It was there, at the Creamery that he met, what he called, “The love of my life” Virginia Leinbach. Ed and Ginger each had children of their own. Ed with his three and Ginger with her four, decided to blend their families.
On Nov. 1, 1971, Ed and Ginger were married. As the years progressed, Ed shared his knowledge of sports with anyone that picked up a ball. Over the years they have turned to him for advice.
Ed and Gingers life together was filled with music, dancing, singing, golfing and traveling. They traveled the world to creameries as Ed was invited to share his knowledge of cheese making. They would sing and perform at festivals, weddings and jam sessions. They attended dances and danced the night away.
In 1995, Ed retired after a 45 year career of cheese making. He still traveled the world to help others begin their cheese making experience.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Ginger. They will forever be dancing on the clouds. He is survived by his last remaining sibling Alice Alma, 93, of Kennewick, WA, his seven children, Greg (Voni) Yates, Doug Yates, Phyllis (Jeff) Mendenhall, Andrew Leinbach, Bonnie Kephart, Terry (Sandy) Leinbach and Scott Leinbach, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren. Papa “Ed” will forever live in our hearts.
