Crystal Jean Wilks, 31, a resident of Tillamook, passed away Aug. 21, 2021 at her residence in Tillamook. she was born May 30, 1990 to Gary and Linda Wilks in Portland, Ore. They preceded her in death and Crystal had one sibling, Jason Wilks who also preceded her in death.
Crystal attended school in Tillamook, and worked in the bakery at Fred Meyer for the last eight years.
Crystal enjoyed her dog, Zena, and activities with her niece, Kady. Also the outdoors, clamming and baking. She enjoyed her travels with family and friends to Wa, Montana, Idaho and Nevada.
She is survived by her niece, Kady Wilks, and aunts, Linda Jones of South Prairie, Wash., Karen Lee of Hebo, and Beverly Johnson of Idaville, and numerous cousins. Crystal was the light of her families lives and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends, and Zena, her dog.
