Craig Edward Wenrick was born Oct. 22, 1954 to Clyde and Corinne Wenrick in Oregon City, Ore. He grew up in West Linn, and graduated from West Linn High School in 1972. In 1979, he was hired at Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue as a firefighter/paramedic. He married his wife Susie on September 19, 1986 and went on to have 4 children. The small towns of Pacific City and Woods were his homes away from home his whole childhood and where he decided to raise his family and start his fish company, Sea Q Fish. He retired from TVFR as a firefighter/paramedic/engineer in 2004 to be able to spend more time at home with his family in Pacific City and run his fishing vessel, Sea Q.
Craig’s hobbies and favorite pastimes were fishing and vacationing with family. He loved Paulina Lake and took his family there every year. He also loved and was skilled at auto body/mechanic work. He was the Co-chair of Dorymen’s Association in Pacific City and part of the International Association of Fire Fighters.Craig passed away suddenly on 9/26/21 due to a dissecting aortic aneurysm.
Craig is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susie Wenrick.
His sons - Dane Edward Wenrick, Derek Duvall Wenrick, and Keenan Michael Wenrick of Pacific City, Oregon. Daughter - Kirsten and husband John Malcom of Bay City, Oregon Grandchildren - Maicee, Maloree, Jacob and Lainey Malcom of Bay City, Oregon.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Nestucca Valley Elementary School.
Family is requesting any contributions be made in donation towards the Dorymen's Association or the South Tillamook County Food Pantry.
