Corey Marion Collinsworth died suddenly on September 22, 2022. He was 17 years old.
Corey was born as a set on October 5th, 2004 in Tillamook, Oregon. From the moment he was born he was bright-eyed, adventurous, curious, smart, kind and persistently determined. The list of his loved hobbies is endless. The moment he became interested in something, he had to learn everything about it and strived to be the best. Even though his time on Earth was short, he lived a full life. He graduated at 16, traveled, loved, learned, helped his community and has caught bigger fish than most men three times his age could only tell stories about, all while wearing a smile that would warm your heart.
Corey is survived by his mother Chandra, dad Chad, twin sister Riley and younger twin siblings, Josephine and Jackson. A celebration of life will be help on Tuesday October 25th, from 4-8pm at The Schooner Restaurant and Lounge in Netarts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.