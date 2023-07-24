Colby D. Lovitt was born April 11, 1959 in Tillamook, Oregon to William and Jessie (Thompson) Lovitt and passed away July 5, 2023 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 64.
Colby lived his entire life in Tillamook and graduating from Tillamook High School. He worked at local saw mills and then for the Port of Tillamook Bay. Colby enjoyed traveling around, fixing cars, watching Formula #1 and NACAR Racing.
Colby is survived by his wife Betty Lovitt of Tillamook. 2 children, Tyler and Kirsten Lovitt both of Tillamook, OR. 1 brother Roger Lovitt and 1 sister Judy Lovitt.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
