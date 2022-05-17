Clint Allan Vareberg was born December 10, 1982 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Don and Ann Glander and fell asleep in death on April 16, 2022 in St Cloud Minnesota.
Clint graduated in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota and lived in the St Cloud area until moving to Tillamook, Oregon in 2013. Clint loved spending time at the beach, backyard fires, music and dancing, and being with his many friends and family.
Clint was a much loved member of the Tillamook congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and his big smiles, hugs, and joyful presence will be missed.
Besides his parents, Clint is survived by sister LaVonne (Justin), niece Maija, nephew Bradley and sister Shanna, nieces Payton and Abigail, and nephew Isaac.
Memorial service to be held via zoom on May 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
Anthony Wellin officiating
For zoom link to attend Clint’s memorial, please call (503) 842-6713 and leave your name and phone number.
