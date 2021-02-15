Clark Otis Lyons of Tillamook, Ore. passed away at home on Feb. 9, 2021. Clark began his journey Jan. 20, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif. He grew up racing along Route 66. And then while in Palm Springs, he met a pretty little girl, Adeline, who worked behind the deli counter where he was delivering bread. He and Adeline shared 53 years of love, adventures, happiness and family (9 children).
He shared a special vibrance and sense of adventure for life itself. While the term “larger than life” applied in both a physical sense and with his presence, he thoroughly lived each day as if it were a gift… always saying… “Keep Smiling No Matter What!” and that was something he always did. Whether it was in the kitchen covering a “Cookie Monster” cookie snatch (palmed the cookie) with a fake yawn or walking out the door saying – “Who is up for some adventure?” He could make anything fun!
Forever family was most important his life, followed by lots of adventure, cars-motors-tires and everything outdoors (nature itself, hiking, camping). He was a natural leader.
He leaves his footprint with all who knew him. He was blessed with and will be Celebrated by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, 9 children, 21, grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. Sister, Carol and her 2 children, his Nephew, his wife and their 2 daughters, Brother, Charles and his daughter. And so many more on Adeline’s side with their families, many more cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his closest friend Charlie Stewart.
To those I love:
If I should ever leave you whom I love to go along the silent way, grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as I were beside you there.
(I’d come – I’d come, could I but find a way! But would not tears and grief be barriers?)
And when you hear a song or see something I loved, please do not let the thought of me be sad…. For I am loving you just as I always love… There are so many things I wanted still to do – so many things to say to you… Remember that I did not fear… It was just leaving you that was so hard to face… We cannot see Beyond… But this I know; ‘twas heaven here with you!
With my love,
Clark Lyons
Celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
