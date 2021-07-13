Clarence W. Boquist

Clarence, better known as Bub to his friends and family, was born April 21st, 1930, to August and Dorothy (Vaughn) Boquist.
Bub was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He fought a good fight but lost the battle on July 4th, 2021, surrounded by family.
He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1948 and then in the fall of ’48, he attended Oregon State University for a short time.
On February 23rd, 1951, Bub married Dolores (Dolly) Kindel, and together they had 6 children. They bought their first home in Idaville in 1952. Shortly after, he started working for Christenson Meat Company as a butcher then became a manager of the Tillamook Rendering Plant in Idaville until 1960. Along with managing the Rendering plant, he milked cow’s morning and night on the family farm. Bub and Dolly were able to buy the farm from Dorothy in 1960.
Bub was a hardworking dairyman who was also an avid hunter. He enjoyed going on hunting trips with his sons in Tillamook and occasionally hunting in Idaho with friends. Later in life, he discovered his love for horseshoes and participated in the Elks Picnic Tournaments. He and son, Steve, even won a few times!! He enjoyed playing Cribbage, watching Western movies, reading books (he used to joke that John Wayne was his hero!), smoking salmon in the old smoker, good games of marbles with the family at the holidays and trapping moles for neighbors, especially the Gienger farm.
Bub was a leader of the community and instrumental in several local groups and organizations. He was a member of the Farm Bureau for over 60 years, President of Juno Water for over 50 years, a Lifetime member of the Elks, and a member of the following: Tillamook Bay Flood Improvement Organization, TCCA, Tillamook Soil and Water and The Pioneer Museum. He and Dolly also enjoyed attending St. John’s United Church of Christ for over 30 years.
Bub is survived by wife Dolly of Tillamook, his only sister Joan Petty of Tillamook, children: Vicki Zielinski (John), Steve Boquist (Mary), Susan Boquist (Dennis Person), Daniel Boquist, Tom Boquist and Kathy Boquist. As well as several grand children and nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home of Tillamook at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 17th. A Celebration of Life will be held at St Johns United Church of Christ following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choosing.
