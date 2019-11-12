Clarence Russell Marsh was born November 23, 1942 to Clarence and Vesta Marsh in Fort Lewis, Washington. Clarence served his country in the Viet Nam war as a marine and obtained the rank of Lieutenant Cornell. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and became an attorney for a law firm in California and later resided in Garibaldi, Oregon.
Clarence passed away November 8, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon and his final resting place will be at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. He preferred to be called Bud, but he was known as Uncle Buddy to family members. He loved boating, traveling and wine and dining with friends. He attended Corbett High School and went to college at University of Southern California and studied law.
He is survived by his sister Carol Baer and son Patrick Marsh.
