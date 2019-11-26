Clarence Russell Marsh III was born Nov. 23, 1942 to Clarence and Vesta Marsh in Fort Lewis, Washington. He attended Corbett High School and went to college at the University of Southern California. Bud opened a law office in Tustin, California and finally settled in Garibaldi, Oregon.
Clarence passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Tillamook, Oregon.
To his family and friends he was known as Bud, Buddy and Buddly. He loved boating, reading, music, women, traveling, wine and dining with friends and family. He is survived by his sister Carol J. Baer, brother Robert Russell Marsh and son Patrick Russell Marsh-Weigand and nephews and nieces.
Bud began his enlisted military career in the Marine Corps in 1959. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1967 as a sergeant. He served in the Republic of South Vietnam. While in the Marines, he earned the Rifle Expert Badge, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
After his Marine Corps service, he attended college and earned his law degree.
He continued his military career in the Army Reserve as a commissioned officer. While serving in the Army, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon. In 2003, he retired from the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.
Military honors will be presented at Willamette National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2019.
